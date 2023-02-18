New 2023 rules in Major League Baseball intend to shorten game times

Major League Baseball kicks off spring training this week, with games starting Feb. 24 and the 2023 rule changes will be in place -- something everyone will have to get used to.

The average MLB game time runs about three hours and 2023's new game-time rules were made to shorten game times, increase offense and improve safety.

The new rules include a pitch timer, bigger bases and the elimination of the defensive shift. All three rules were tested in MLB's minor league systems in 2022.

The pitch clock gives pitchers a time limit to throw. It will count down 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. If a pitcher does not start to throw before the timer ends, a ball will be called.

There will also be a 30-second timer in between batters, and hitters must enter the batter's box by the 8-second mark or be charged with an automatic strike.

Base size will increase, up from 15 square inches to 18 square inches. Home plate remains the same size. This is for safety reasons, when two players occupy a base.

The other 2023 rule change will end the most common defensive shift of moving a shortstop over to second base or second baseman over to short, with one of them in shallow outfield.

Teams must now have at least four infielders at all times, with two infielders on each side of second base. Those four infielders must also be standing with both feet on the infield dirt. Teams can still bring in an extra outfielder to have five infielders.