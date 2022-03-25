Neighbors in Riverside say 'uncontrolled crosswalk' is dangerous

Residents in Riverside want to see change at an intersection where there's no traffic signal or stop sign after an elderly woman was struck and killed while crossing the street.

It's no the easiest intersection to navigate. Drivers turning right first have to cross into a bike lane before they then have to yield behind white triangles painted on the street and, if there are any, wait for pedestrians to pass.

After a 73-old-woman was hit by a car and killed at what's known as an "uncontrolled crosswalk," a crosswalk without a traffic signal or stop sign, neighbors are calling for action.

"It was sad because all she wanted to do was walk and be outside," said Elke Hagan, who lives nearby.

Neighbors said the city needs to do something to make the crosswalk safer.

"I mean, it doesn't cost anything to put a stop sign there instead of a yield," Hagan said.

Elke and her friend, Elizabeth Porter, used to see the elderly woman on their daily walks along historic Victoria Avenue in Riverside, which is a very popular route for walkers and bicyclists. Now, though, more than ever before, they make a point to avoid this corner of the road.

"I definitely would not cross here because I don't feel safe crossing. There's cars coming really fast," Porter said.

Elke said her city councilman told her this is why the yield sign cannot be replaced with a stop sign.

"Studies showed there's not enough foot traffic," she told CBSLA.

Riverside Police said a stop sign at the location could cause a traffic backup. Police also said they haven't had more pedestrians killed at this intersection than at any other intersection in town, but that last year they had more pedestrian fatalities overall than in any other years and that the issue continues to trend upward.

Citywide, in 2021, nine pedestrians were killed in Riverside, and in just the first two and half months of 2022, five pedestrians have been killed.

Councilmember Ricardo Fierro sent a written statement, saying in part"

"While there has been no prior history of pedestrian related collisions at this intersection, staff is now in the process of conducting a thorough evaluation of this incident. The city will take appropriate action depending on the outcome of the evaluation.

"There's a lot of runners and walkers who want to cross to the other side and unless you go straight up the street how I do, you're taking a chance," Porter said.

Police added that more people are speeding and driving distracted as well, and that's why it's especially for people, both drivers and pedestrians, to slow down when they approach an intersection and make sure no one's coming before they attempt to pass.

