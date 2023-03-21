Neighbors concerned about potholes as storm system moves into Southland

As a new storm system travels through Southern California, residents were concerned Monday about potholes in the road that are doing serious damage to cars.

While potholes are good for business at Islas Tires in Whitter, as more and more people are forced to get repairs, the manager said it is unfortunate to have the same customers over and over again.

"Our regular customers are coming in with the need of buying a used tire because they just bought tires a few months ago, and now they have to replace a tire and a rim," said Leo Arzate, shop manager.

Islas Tires have been in business for 40 years, and Arzate said he has never seen so many people coming in consistently for pothole-related repairs.

"I just heard a boom. Those two tires just went out," said Gonzalo Pina, a customer getting his tires fixed Monday.

Los Angeles County Public Works said since January there have been 616 reports of potholes to its dispatch center.