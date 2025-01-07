Neary 100 firefighters battle commercial building blaze in downtown Los Angeles

A greater alarm was called for a commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 12 fire companies and nearly 100 firefighters were at the scene of Hope and Pico streets battling flames of a two-story building.

Nearly 100 firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. KCAL News

Crews were able to contain the fire to the building where it started and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures, the LAFD said.

An LAFD spokesperson said the building was divided into two businesses with a wall dividing them. The fire burned in both sections.

Hope Street will remain closed in both directions at Pico Street while authorities investigate the incident. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.