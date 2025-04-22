Nearly $4 million in stolen property recovered from San Fernando Valley storage units, police say

Nearly $4 million in stolen property was recovered from a San Fernando Valley storage unit during the past week, and at least two arrests were made in connection with the theft group responsible, police said.

While serving multiple search warrants at storage unit facilities throughout the San Fernando Valley, Cargo Theft Unit detectives found the stolen property, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"CTU detectives recovered a stolen shipment of bitcoin mining computers, valued at $2,700,000, from LAX airport as the shipment was about to be loaded onto a plane headed to Hong Kong," the release said.

Police also recovered $1.2 million in stolen tequila, speakers, coffee, clothing, shoes, body wash and pet foods.

They arrested Oscar David Borrero-Manchola, 41, and Yonaiker Rafael Martinez-Ramos, 25, police said. Both were booked at Van Nuys Jail, where Borrero-Manchola was cited for receiving stolen property and subsequently released. Martinez-Ramos was arrested on a no bail warrant.

Investigators believe that the duo are "prominent members of the South American Theft Group ... involved in the theft, movement, and sale of stolen cargo in the Los Angeles area," the release noted.

LAPD worked with the Los Angeles Port Police, the Union Pacific Police Department and the Los Angeles World Airport Police to conduct the search warrants and arrests.