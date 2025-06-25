Nearly 2,500 pounds of illegal fireworks seized by San Bernardino County law enforcement in separate incidents

Nearly 2,500 pounds of illegal fireworks seized by San Bernardino County law enforcement

San Bernardino County law enforcement officers on Monday seized nearly 2,500 pounds of illegal fireworks as the regional crackdown continues.

Police were sent to a business in the 1600 block of W. Arrow Route sometime Monday night after learning of a disturbance in the area, according to a Facebook post from the Upland Police Department. They learned that one of the people involved in the incident allegedly brandished a weapon.

"Officers contacted the suspect, who was on probation for assault out of LA County, and conducted a probation search of his commercial unit," the post said.

Inside, officers found nearly 400 pounds of illegal fireworks that they say were being sold in the community and "putting the business complex in immediate danger."

The man, who they did not identify, was booked for brandishing a weapon, possession of illegal fireworks for sale and a probation violation.

A photo of some of the illegal fireworks that police seized in San Bernardino on Monday, June 23, 2025. San Bernardino Police Department

In San Bernardino the same night, police say that they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that led to them discovering over 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. They did not release exact details, but one person was arrested in this incident.

The seizures come on the heels of San Bernardino County's Inland Empire counterpart in Riverside County's annual notice that they would be cracking down on illegal pyrotechnics in the weeks surrounding the Fourth of July.