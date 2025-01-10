NBA postpones Lakers-Spurs, Clippers-Hornets games on Saturday because of wildfires

The NBA has postponed Saturday's home games for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers as part of the league's response to the wildfires that are ravaging Southern California.

The Lakers were to play host to San Antonio. The Clippers were to play host to Charlotte. No makeup dates have been announced, and the league didn't say if more games — both the Lakers and Clippers are scheduled to be home Monday and Wednesday as well — will be affected.

"The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts," the league said.

There have been some Lakers and Clippers personnel who are directly dealing with the devastation caused by the wildfires, including Lakers coach JJ Redick — whose family lost countless personal belongings when the home they are renting this season in Pacific Palisades burned on Tuesday night.

"I was not prepared for what I saw," Redick said. "It's complete devastation and destruction. I had to go a different way to the house, but I went through most of the village, and it's all gone. I don't think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that. Our home is gone."

Further, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association late Friday announced a $1 million donation "for immediate relief" to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations. The league said the donation was "to support those affected by this disaster" and that it is "working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts."

The Lakers also had a game postponed Thursday against Charlotte; it has not been rescheduled.

On Monday, the Lakers are set to play host to the Spurs again while the Clippers are scheduled to host the Miami Heat. On Wednesday, the Heat are scheduled to visit the Lakers and the Clippers are scheduled to play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Clippers said they expect the games starting Monday will be played as scheduled. "The health and safety of our community and our fans remains our highest priority," the team said.

