Natalia Bryant honors father Kobe with emblem on USC graduation sash

The eldest of Kobe Bryant's daughters, Natalia Bryant, graduated from USC on Friday and honored her late father with his emblem stitched onto her sash.

The emblem is her late father's Nike sheath logo, which features six segments forming a geometric symbol resembling a sword. The design was introduced in 2003 when Bryant signed with Nike.

In an earlier interview with Esquire magazine, Bryant explained that the sword is the naked talent and the sheath is the shell of it, the effort and life experience.

The 22-year-old Bryant posted a photo of herself on graduation day, smiling and wearing her USC "Class of 2025" sash. Congratulations poured in on her Instagram post, including from USC basketball star Juju Watkins and WNBA's Sabrina Lonescu, with a "Congratulations and Fight On!" posted by USC Athletics.

Natalia graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts, with Cum Laude honors. She also posted a TikTok video with three Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters, wearing white dresses and their red graduation sashes – celebrating the big moment.

Bryant has been with IMG Models since February 2021.