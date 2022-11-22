Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, files a restraining order

Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is asking a Los Angeles judge to issue a restraining order

against a man she describes as a gun-enthusiast stalker who has been trying to contact her for two years and allegedly showed up at USC looking for her.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Monday and first obtained by TMZ, Bryant contends that 32-year-old Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp has delusions of being in an "romantic relationship" with her.

She contends he has sent her messages through social media, including one with a picture of her late father with a message suggesting the pair can have a "Kobe-like child" together.

The documents also allege that Kemp is a gun enthusiast with multiple misdemeanor arrests on his record, and that he has posted on social media his efforts to purchase semi-automatic weapons and an illegal "Glock Switch" device. Bryant also contends that Kemp has gone to the USC campus in an attempt to find her.

Bryant's court papers ask for a restraining order requiring Kemp to remain at least 200 yards away from her, along with her home, job, school, car and sorority.

According to court records, a hearing on the matter is set for Dec. 13.

