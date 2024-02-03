NASCAR moves doubleheader to Saturday night ahead of rain storm

NASCAR rescheduled their doubleheader at the Memorial Coliseum to Saturday night due to the dangerous rainstorm expected in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Race officials made the announced Saturday afternoon.

"Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night," the statement said. "We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event."

The NASCAR Cup Series' Busch Light Clash will now run at 5 p.m. Saturday and be televised on FS1, followed by the NASCAR Mexico Series' King Taco LA Batalla en El Coliseo.

Tickets to both events will now be free, with limited fan services available. Seating will be general admission, with fan entry at Gates 1 & 28.

NASCAR said officials would be contacting ticketholders to the Busch Light Clash in the days ahead on the "next steps to accommodate for the unprecedented impact on this event."

Pre-paid Sunday parking purchased though ParkWhiz will be fully refunded.

Continued schedule and refund updates will be available at nascarclash.com and @nascarclash social media handles.

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, and Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 trophy in February.