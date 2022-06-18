Watch CBS News
Naked Hollywood man dances on top of LAPD patrol car

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A nude man was arrested in Hollywood by the Los Angeles Police Department after he was able to get on top of a patrol SUV and dance on the vehicle's hood, authorities said Saturday.

Benny Martinez, 38, was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. Officers said he then began to kick at one of the rear side windows. 

"Officers attempted to roll down the window to prevent damage," according to a police statement by the LAPD. "As the window was being rolled down, the suspect kicked it causing it to shatter."

Officers were initially dispatched at about 7:10 a.m. Friday to assist other officers in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue regarding a disturbing the peace call of man who was not complying with their commands.

He then climbed onto the roof of a patrol SUV and started jumping up and down, police said.

"Officers continued to use de-escalation techniques and the suspect eventually climbed down and was taken into custody without incident or use of force," according to the LAPD statement.

Martinez was taken to the department's Hollywood station and cited for misdemeanor vandalism. He was later released.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 12:07 PM

