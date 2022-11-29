Watch CBS News
Technology

Musk says Apple threatened to pull Twitter from App Store

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Musk says Apple threatened to pull Twitter from App Store
Musk says Apple threatened to pull Twitter from App Store 00:28

Elon Musk says Apple has "threatened" to pull Twitter from its App Store.

The new Twitter owner made the claims in a series of tweets Monday.

Musk says Apple didn't explain why. But he says the company has mostly stopped advertising on the platform.

Twitter has struggled since Musk took over.

Removal from the Apple App Store would be another major blow for the troubled social media company.

Apple has not responded to Musk's claims.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 5:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.