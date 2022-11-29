Musk says Apple threatened to pull Twitter from App Store

Elon Musk says Apple has "threatened" to pull Twitter from its App Store.

The new Twitter owner made the claims in a series of tweets Monday.

Musk says Apple didn't explain why. But he says the company has mostly stopped advertising on the platform.

Twitter has struggled since Musk took over.

Removal from the Apple App Store would be another major blow for the troubled social media company.

Apple has not responded to Musk's claims.