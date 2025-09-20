Watch CBS News
Man arrested for slashing tires of multiple cars in Murrieta neighborhood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities arrested a man last week for allegedly slashing the tires of several cars in a Murrieta neighborhood. 

Deputies were called to the Spencer's Crossing neighborhood, located off Winchester Road near the unincorporated French Valley area on September 12 at around 9:30 a.m. after they learned of "vandalism in the community," said a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

"Upon arrival, deputies determined that there were multiple vehicles in the neighborhood with their tires 'slashed,'" the release said. 

Christopher Karl Ng, the 46-year-old man who was arrested after he allegedly slashed the tires of multiple cars in Murrieta.   Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Murrieta man Christopher Karl Ng. They served a search warrant at his home, where they found evidence connecting him to the vandalism. 

Ng was booked for several counts of felony vandalism and a weapon charge. Authorities obtained a bail enhancement, setting Ng's bail at $200,000, deputies noted. 

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims related to the ongoing investigation and urged anyone who knows more to contact them at (951) 696-3000. 

