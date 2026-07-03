1 hospitalized after fight in Murrieta leads to stabbing; New Jersey man arrested

One person was hospitalized after a fight escalated into a stabbing outside of a Murrieta apartment complex on Thursday, according to police.

In a news release, Murrieta Police Department officers said they were called to the north driveway of Waterstone Apartments parking lot, located in the 24000 block of Hancock Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m. upon receiving reports of a "male chasing another male with a knife."

Police determined that a physical altercation had occurred between two men and that during the incident, one of the men drew a knife and stabbed the other.

"Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the injured victim was transported by an unidentified individual in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment," the release said. "At this time, investigators have not identified the individual who transported the victim, and that person has not contacted law enforcement."

Gekeith McDuffie, the 37-year-old New Jersey man arrested in connection with a stabbing in Murrieta on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Murrieta Police Department

Officers said that they believe the person could have important information on the circumstances surrounding the incident and their ongoing investigation.

A Murrieta PD drone was deployed and arrived at the complex before officers. It successfully located the suspect in the parking lot and led officers to his location, where he was taken into custody, the release said.

Gekeith McDuffie, a 37-year-old Jersey City, New Jersey resident, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim, a 32-year-old man who hasn't been publicly identified, remains in serious condition as of Friday night, police said.

"Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercation and are seeking any cell phone, surveillance, or dash camera footage that may have captured the incident or the movements of those involved before or after the stabbing," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Murrieta PD Detective B. Williams at 951-979-8965 or bwilliams@murrietaca.gov.