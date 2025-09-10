Suspect arrested for burglarizing Murrieta middle school

Police say that a suspect wanted in connection with multiple school burglaries in Murrieta was taken into custody this week.

A school resource officer at Shivela Middle School was made aware of a burglary that happened on Sunday night and contacted the Murrieta Police Department's Community Policing Team, according to a Facebook post from MPD officers.

"The suspect forced entry through a window and removed items from the administration area," the post said. "Some of these items included school keys, cash, gift cards and a wallet belonging to an employee."

A photo of the alleged burglar from security camera footage obtained by police. Murrieta Police Department

Police say that the suspect was "immediately recognized" by CPT officers as a "local transient" who they identified as Marice Reid. He was arrested months prior for burglarizing another local school, Warm Springs Middle School, twice, police said.

"Marice had already been arrested for those two burglaries and had an upcoming court date," MPD's post said.

Investigators located Reid in Murrieta and he was taken into custody. Police say that he admitted to breaking into the school and taking the items during an interview. When officers searched his encampment, they say that the stolen items were located and recovered.

It's unclear when Reid is next expected in court and what charges he may face in relation to the most recent burglary.