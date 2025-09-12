Riverside County man arrested for attacking neighbor with sword

Murrieta police arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly attacked his neighbor with a sword and then barricaded himself inside his apartment for hours.

The incident began at around 11 a.m., when police said they were called to the Madison Park Condominiums near Madison Avenue and Los Alamos Road, according to the Murrieta Police Department.

Officers were called to the area after learning that the suspect and victim, who lived in units across from each other, were involved in some sort of confrontation.

During their argument, 41-year-old Michael John Keen is alleged to have gotten a sword and "swung it at his neighbor," striking him in the face and hand, police said.

"Following the assault, the victim fled to a nearby residence to seek help, and the police were notified," MPD said. "The suspect remained inside his home and barricaded the doors and windows."

Paramedics took the victim, who hasn't been identified, to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries police said were not life-threatening. He has already been released from the hospital.

When officers attempted to make contact with Keen, he refused, which led to their establishing a perimeter around the entire building. The Southwest Cities SWAT Team, which is made up of personnel from the Murrieta, Menifee and Hemet police departments, was called to the scene to take over the situation.

The standoff continued for over three hours, during which multiple attempts were made to coax Keen out of the apartment.

Police said that the SWAT team "devised a plan and made entry into the suspect's apartment," police said. "Once inside, the suspect was taken into custody for numerous felony charges."

Neither Keen nor any officers were injured during the arrest. Police said that they recovered the sword as evidence.

Keen was booked on suspicion of mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. He remained behind bars on Friday in lieu of $200,000 bail.