Murrieta police announce arrest in Halloween stabbing that left man in critical condition

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Murrieta on Halloween night.

They were called to the intersection of Margarita Road and Torrey Pines Road after learning of a "serious assault" that happened in the area between a little before 11 p.m. that night, said a news release from the Murrieta Police Department.

"During the incident, an altercation took place between two male subjects," the release said. "As a result, one individual sustained multiple serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

The victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds in the incident, was said to remain in critical condition as of Thursday.

A photograph that Murrieta police shared of the suspect in the days following the stabbing on Halloween. Murrieta Police Department

Despite searching the area extensively, police said they were unable to locate a suspect.

On Nov. 6, MPD detectives were able to identify a suspect due to a public request for information that shared a photograph of the suspect. He was located at a home in Yermo, California, which is located east of Barstow in San Bernardino County, and taken into custody.

The suspect, who has since been identified as 35-year-old Temecula man Matthew McMahon, was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact MPD at (951) 461-6369.