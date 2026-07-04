1 arrested after illegal fireworks spark brush fire in Murrieta

One person was arrested in Murrieta on Saturday morning after allegedly setting off illegal fireworks that sparked a brush fire near the Greer Ranch neighborhood, according to police.

In a news release shared on social media, the Murrieta Police Department said that officers were dispatched to an open field behind the neighborhood after learning that someone was setting off fireworks, which then ignited a vegetation fire.

"Over the past two weeks, we've shared message after message about the dangers of illegal fireworks," the post said. "Today's incident is a real world reminder that these warnings are not just about enforcing the law they're about protecting our community."

Police said that Murrieta Fire & Rescue crews quickly extinguished the fire after it burned about a quarter-acre of brush and that there were no injuries as a result.

Officers utilized a drone while the initial response was ongoing, and they were able to quickly locate both the suspect and the spot of the blaze.

"The drone provided real time video, allowing officers and firefighters to assess the fire's location, size, and spread while providing critical updates throughout the incident," the post said.

The suspect, who wasn't publicly identified, allegedly admitted to lighting the fireworks, police said. They were booked into Riverside County jail on undisclosed charges.

According to the post, the estimated recovery cost for Murrieta Fire & Rescue exceeds $7,000, on top of the criminal charges from the illegal fireworks and subsequent fire. They said that the figure doesn't include the costs associated with the arson investigation or police arrest.

Police reminded members of the public that they would be actively patrolling neighborhoods to enforce illegal fireworks laws and urged people to report instances to their online reporting portal.