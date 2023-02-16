Watch CBS News
Murder suspect in an after hours-long standoff with police

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Murder suspect barricades inside of a Sun Valley home
Murder suspect barricades inside of a Sun Valley home 01:05

A murder suspect has barricaded inside a Sun Valley home following a brief pursuit. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident started a little after 2:30 p.m. when investigators started chasing the suspect before the person jumped out of the car and ran inside of a home at the corner of Gentry Avenue and Stagg Street.

It is unclear if the suspect is armed or if anybody else was inside the home. 

After several hours, police announced they apprehended two suspects, however, the murder suspect remained barricaded inside of the home.

