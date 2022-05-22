Muncy's huge error blows Dodgers lead; Phillies avoid sweep with 4-3 win in extras

After taking the first two games of the series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers were unable to escape some sloppy plate in the late innings to complete the sweep.

A crucial error by Max Muncy allowed the tying and winning runs to score in the bottom of the 10th, as the Phillies avoided the three-game sweep in front of their home crowd.

The Boys in Blue jumped to a 2-0 lead early on, thanks to a third inning 394-foot solo shot from Mookie Betts off of Phillies starter Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA), and a fourth inning solo homer from Edwin Rios.

Despite the two long balls, Eflin ended up going seven innings, allowing the two earned runs on four hits while striking out 12, a career-high.

In a contest that ended up being more of a pitching duel than anything else, Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin (4-0, 1.62 ERA) was just as effective, tossing six innings of one-run, three-hit baseball, striking out seven along the way.

Both starters came away with no-decisions on the day.

His lone allowed run came in the bottom of the sixth on a 406-foot blast off the bat of Philadelphia backstop Garrett Stubbs, his first career major league homer.

With the one run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte was able to secure the first two outs of the inning before allowing a double to Nicholas Castellanos, intentionally walking Kyle Schwarber and allowing the tying run to score on when Jean Segura ripped a single past Trea Turner.

The Dodgers answered back immediately in extra innings, taking the lead on a Trea Turner single. Turner finished the day with three singles, bringing his season average up to .290.

Evan Phillips toed the mound for the bottom of the ninth, looking for just his second career save, and after taking care of the ghost runner on a costly base running mistake, things looked good for Los Angeles.

Instead he was saddled with the loss, as with two men on base and two outs in the innings, the Phillies walked-off in unlikely fashion when Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy allowed a routine ground ball to eat him up, scoring both the tying and winning runs and sending Philadelphia home with the win.

It was Muncy's first error of the season.

With the victory, the Phillies took the season series from the Dodgers, four-games-to-three.

Bryce Harper, appearing in just his second game in a week due to a partially torn UCL in his throwing arm, was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Former Dodger Corey Knebel pitched the top of the 10th inning, earning the victory.

The Dodgers (27-13) ten-game road trip continues Monday in the first game of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals (14-28).

Tyler Anderson (4-0, 4.04 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Dodgers against the Nats Joan Adon (1-7, 6.38 ERA).