Several schools evacuated after receiving threats in Compton, La Verne and Claremont

A Catholic school in La Verne was closed for the day on Monday while police investigated a threat that was later determined not credible.

Authorities said several other campuses have received similar threats.

According to a statement from the La Verne Police Department, Damien High School was evacuated and closed for the day on Monday morning "for what has now been determined to be a non-credible threat from overseas."

Earlier in the morning, the La Verne Police Department notified the Bonita Unified School District that Damien High School was being evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day in response to a threat against private schools in the area," police said.

"Following further investigation, the threat appears to have come from overseas and has been deemed not credible by LVPD," police said. "Bonita Unified schools will remain open."

A school in Claremont reportedly also received an unfounded threat Monday, as did Catholic schools in Compton and Lancaster, according to various reports.