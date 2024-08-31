Multiple people injured after LAPD pursuit ends in crash near Dodger Stadium

As many as six people were injured in a multi-car crash that happened at the end of a police pursuit in Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The chase began at around 4:50 p.m. near Soto Street and Michigan Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were reportedly called to the area after learning of a man with a gun and arrived to find the alleged suspect, along with two others, inside of a gray BMW.

After the brief pursuit, the suspect crashed into another car near the 1200 block of Spring Street, which sent the other car veering into a wall.

SkyCal was overhead as firefighters used hydraulic tools to free two people who were trapped inside of the car following the violent collision.

The condition of the victims remains unknown.

Officers have not yet reported how many people were arrested, but they could be seen holding all three of the occupants of the BMW at gunpoint as they took them in handcuffs at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.