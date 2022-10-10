Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured after car drives into Stater Brothers in Rialto

At least eight people were injured after a car drove through the front of a Stater Brothers grocery store in Rialto. 

According to Rialto Police Department, all of the injured people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment on injuries ranging from moderate to severe. 

None of the victims have yet been identified.

There was no word on what caused the driver to crash into the structure located on E. Baseline Road at around 10 a.m. Monday morning. 

The status of the driver was also not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

