Multiple people injured after bus, big rig collide in El Segundo

Several people were injured when a bus crashed in El Segundo Monday morning.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were still under investigation, though units from both El Segundo Fire Department and Los Angeles Fire Department were on the scene near the Imperial Highway and Douglas Streets areas near LAX at around 8:30 a.m.

As a result, all eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas St. were closed for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.