Multiple people were hospitalized after a car crash sparked a fire at a West Hollywood gas station on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 8300 block of Santa Monica Blvd. Firefighters said one person was trapped at the gas pump that caught on fire, but the fuel was turned off.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the fire burned three cars. Firefighters did not specify how many people were taken to the hospital.