Multiple outages cut power to Culver City traffic lights

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Multiple outages during Southern California's storm have cut power to traffic lights in Culver City on Friday. 

The Culver City Police Department reminded motorists to treat "uncontrolled" intersections as stop signs. Earlier in the day, officers reported a downed electrical wire in the northbound portion of Centinela Avenue between Washington Boulevard and Washington Place. 

The city urged motorists and residents to call 911 for any emergencies, including downed power lines during the storm. 

For non-emergency police responses, the agency requests that people call (310) 837-1221. Finally, call the Department of Public works at (310) 253-5635 for clogged or blocked street catch basins.

