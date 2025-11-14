Multiple outages cut power to Culver City traffic lights

Multiple outages during Southern California's storm have cut power to traffic lights in Culver City on Friday.

The Culver City Police Department reminded motorists to treat "uncontrolled" intersections as stop signs. Earlier in the day, officers reported a downed electrical wire in the northbound portion of Centinela Avenue between Washington Boulevard and Washington Place.

Avoid northbound Centinela Ave between Washington Blvd and Washington Place. CCFD and CCPD are securing a downed live electrical wire. — Culver City PD (@Culver_cityPD) November 14, 2025

The city urged motorists and residents to call 911 for any emergencies, including downed power lines during the storm.

For non-emergency police responses, the agency requests that people call (310) 837-1221. Finally, call the Department of Public works at (310) 253-5635 for clogged or blocked street catch basins.