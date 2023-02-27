Multiple homes evacuated due to mudflow in La Cañada Flintridge neighborhood

Multiple homes were affected by a mudflow that occurred Sunday afternoon in a La Cañada Flintridge neighborhood after the Southland was doused by a powerful winter storm.

At least two of those homes were damaged by the mudslide, which happened when the earth above the 400 block of Paulette Place gave way at around 4:15 p.m.

A mudslide heavily damaged two homes today along Paulette Place in #LaCanadaFlintridge in the foothills of LA County. The mud was up to the rooflines of both homes and slid from a property up above. Thankfully no injuries reported. @kcalnews #CAwx #LARain #breaking pic.twitter.com/3DKSmF32I7 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) February 27, 2023

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene to assist, though no injuries have yet been reported.

Crews from Los Angeles Department of Public Works, the home's gas company and SoCal Edison were also sent to the scene to investigate the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.