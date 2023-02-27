Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple homes evacuated due to mudflow in La Cañada Flintridge neighborhood

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Storm triggers mudflow in La Cañada Flintridge neighborhood
Storm triggers mudflow in La Cañada Flintridge neighborhood 00:26

Multiple homes were affected by a mudflow that occurred Sunday afternoon in a La Cañada Flintridge neighborhood after the Southland was doused by a powerful winter storm.

At least two of those homes were damaged by the mudslide, which happened when the earth above the 400 block of Paulette Place gave way at around 4:15 p.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene to assist, though no injuries have yet been reported. 

Crews from Los Angeles Department of Public Works, the home's gas company and SoCal Edison were also sent to the scene to investigate the damage. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.