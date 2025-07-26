Watch CBS News
Multiple homes damaged after teen loses control of car and crashes in Huntington Beach

Dean Fioresi
Multiple homes were damaged when a teenager lost control of a car and crashed in Huntington Beach on Friday night. 

Police said that it happened at around 10:40 p.m. in the 19100 block of Newland Street, according to a release from the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the vehicle was traveling south on Newland Street at a hight rate of speed when the driver lost control," police said. 

They do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash. 

The driver, a 17-year-old boy who does not have a license, and his 18-year-old male passenger were both hospitalized after complaining of pain, police noted. The driver was cited for driving without a license and reckless driving and released to a guardian. 

Huntington Beach city officials were called to check the structural integrity of the homes.

