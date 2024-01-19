Multiple days of rain in store for Orange County

Locals are preparing for a series of storms headed to Orange County Friday, bringing several days of anticipated wet weather to most of Southern California, with the heaviest rain expected Sunday into Monday.

"A moist westerly flow pattern will bring periods of precipitation ... with the first round of more significant precipitation around late Saturday and Saturday night," according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to reach Los Angeles County in the predawn hours Saturday, with rain chances continuing for all areas through Sunday.

Forecasters said through Sunday evening, most areas will receive between .75 and 1.50 inches of rain, and there is a 50% chance for one inch or more of rainfall for portions of the mountains.

The snow level will mostly be above 7,000 feet, but could fall as low as 6,500 feet for late Saturday night, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the rain will be off-and-on throughout the weekend.

"There may be a break in the rain between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, but a moist southwest flow will keep skies generally cloudy and certainly can t rule out drizzle or light showers anywhere during that period," according to weather agency.

Once the weekend system moves out, a stronger system will push in.

"For the Sunday night through Monday night system, another good rain producer is expected. In this time period, most areas can expect to receive an additional .75 to 1.50 inches of rain," the NWS announced.

Snow levels will be a little bit higher, ranging between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, with any additional snow accumulations being confined to the higher peaks, forecasters said.

"When all is said and done, rain totals from today through Monday night will be rather impressive," forecasters said.

Totals between 1 and 2 inches are expected across coastal and valley areas with 2 to 4 inches across most mountain/foothill areas, according to the weather agency.