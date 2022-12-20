Multiple car crash closes all lanes of southbound 5 in Arleta
The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway and the Osborne Street off-ramp in Arleta for one hour due to a multiple-vehicle crash.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.
Multiple people, including children, were injured in the crash.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.