Multiple car crash closes all lanes of southbound 5 in Arleta

The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway and the Osborne Street off-ramp in Arleta for one hour due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

Multiple people, including children, were injured in the crash.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)