Multi-car crash leaves seven, including three chidlren, injured in South LA

Seven people, including three children, where injured in a multi-car crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday afternoon.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the collision remain unclear, by Los Angeles Fire Department says that the crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of W. 81st Street.

Three of the victims, a 40-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The others were said to be in fair condition. Among those were a three children aged 5-months old, 4-years-old and 5-years-old.

Initially, authorities were working to determine if the crash was related to a string of drive-by shootings that had happened just minutes prior to the crash a few blocks away.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police did not provide any further information.