Los Angeles firefighters find vehicle 100 feet over side of Mulholland Drive with no one inside
Los Angeles firefighters were called to Mulholland Drive in Studio City on Saturday night for reports of a car over the side, but when they arrived, no one was inside.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Mulholland, when LA Fire Department crews were dispatched for reports of a car with flashing lights that had gone about 100 feet off the side, according to a department news release.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a car in steep terrain.
"At this time, there are no people found in the vehicle," the release said.
At around 9:40 p.m., LAFD officials told CBS LA that firefighters could not find anyone in the surrounding area. Aerial footage showed dozens of officers scouring the dense brush where the car ended up.