Los Angeles firefighters were called to Mulholland Drive in Studio City on Saturday night for reports of a car over the side, but when they arrived, no one was inside.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Mulholland, when LA Fire Department crews were dispatched for reports of a car with flashing lights that had gone about 100 feet off the side, according to a department news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a car in steep terrain.

"At this time, there are no people found in the vehicle," the release said.

At around 9:40 p.m., LAFD officials told CBS LA that firefighters could not find anyone in the surrounding area. Aerial footage showed dozens of officers scouring the dense brush where the car ended up.