Mulholland Drive closed over weekend for repairs to damage caused by storm

By KCAL-News Staff

Mulholland Drive will be closed over the weekend after a portion of earth underneath the road gave way during Thursday's storm.

The busy road will be closed between Laurel Canyon drive and Coldwater Canyon in Studio City until crews are able to assess and repair the damage.  

According to the Department of Public Works, engineers and geologists have been contacted to assist in figuring out the issue. 

On Friday, crews de-energized a power pole that was close to toppling over the edge of the eroded hillside and removed it from the side of the road. No customers had their power affected by the removal. 

There is no timetable in place for when the road will be reopened. 

