Mudflows in Fish Fire burn scar area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Minor mudslides happened in the Fish Fire burn scar area overnight in Duarte.

Several streets are closed due to debris in the roadway, including Mel Canyon Road.

A Yellow Alert is in place for the area until 6 p.m. Tuesday and residents are being told to shelter in place.

"Right now, we are assessing the situation and we hope to have clean up crews come out to clear the streets after the storm passes this afternoon," said Victoria Rocha, City of Duarte.

No major damage was reported from the City of Duarte.

Valley View Elementary School is still open Tuesday and will have classes as normal.

