Winter storm causes mud-flow concerns in San Gabriel Valley

By KCAL-News Staff

There are growing concerns for potential mud-flows in burn scar areas in San Gabriel Valley after rain poured all day on Friday.

A yellow alert was also issued for several burn scars in the arear including the Fish Fire burn scar in Duarte.

Snow came down up in the San Gabriel Mountains in the community of Mt Baldy, where residents were shocked.

Schools in the San Bernardino Mountains are closed. Bear Valley Unified and Rim of the World Unified school districts both canceled classes on Thursday and Friday.

All roads near Mt. Baldy Resort were closed to all non-residents and chains were required for anyone traveling up the mountain. 


"The last time San Gabriel Mountains saw this much snow was Christmas time of 2019," said a local in the area.

Forecasters say as much as 8 feet of snow could fall in the San Gabriel mountains this week from the winter storm.

Below the snow line, more heavy rain and cold temperature are expected to continue.

"Hail....snow.... in the Inland Empire. I never have seen that.... ever!! When I woke up this morning ice all over my windshield wow!" said a resident.

Authorities say most areas where concerns for mud-flows exist will be closed throughout the weekend.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

