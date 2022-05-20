Mountain lion tranquilized after being spotted near elementary school in Newport Beach

A mountain lion was tranquilized Friday after being spotted in Newport Beach Friday near an elementary school.

According to Newport Beach police, the lion was spotted in the Port Streets neighborhood near Andersen Elementary School.

Mountain lion on cam- Just got a hold of this video shot on a home security camera on Port Cardigan at 1:11 today. Kids at Andersen EL sheltering in place. @cbsla #cbsla #mountainlion pic.twitter.com/oBSZLEk9fv — michele gile (@michelegiletv) May 20, 2022

While authorities searched for the mountain lion, the school was temporarily placed on alert.

Authorities say they believe the lion is M317 who was spotted in Laguna Beach earlier this month.

"It appears to be the same mountain lion," said Tim Daly of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. "Once the lion is found if we can dart it and get it out of Newport Beach we'll bring it back to a suitable habitat," Daly said. "That's assuming it doesn't become a public safety issue."

Video Friday showed the lion darting away across a driveway after being shot with a tranquilizer dart.

The lion ran up the street and was located one street away in a backyard. The mountain lion was then carried out by officers and will be returned to the wild.

Officials confirmed that the lion was M317.