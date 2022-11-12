Watch CBS News
Mountain High Opening Day in Wrightwood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Mountain High Opening Day in Wrightwood 03:46

Let it snow! The Blueridge Express was filled with skiers and snowboarders Saturday. 

Mountain High Opening Day in Wrightwood got about three to four inches of snow. Excited patrons said the slopes were great practice after months of waiting. 

"It was awesome! What a great run," said a snowboarder. "I'm just glad to be out here." 

The slopes and lodge were filled up with season ticket holders who got first dibs. The rest of the public is able to buy passes Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 1:11 PM

