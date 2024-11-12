How victims of California's Mountain Fire can find help — and how others can donate or volunteer

While the fight against the massive Mountain Fire continues, Ventura County has started to begin recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The wildfire destroyed more than 200 structures, most of them homes, and injured a number of people as more than 10,000 fled from their homes last week. It spread rapidly after sparking Wednesday, Nov. 6, tearing through more than 20,000 acres within two days. While many evacuations remain in place, some are being allowed to return as firefighters make progress amid improved weather conditions — containment had reached nearly 50% Tuesday morning.

There will be a community meeting at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, where local authorities will give updates on firefighting efforts and offer residents resources for recovery and rebuilding efforts.

More information on the meeting can be found here.

While Cal Fire has reported six injures, Ventura County authorities have said at least 10 were wounded, some from smoke inhalation while a Red Cross spokesman said evacuees at a shelter had suffered burns and scrapes while trying to escape.

In the particularly hard-hit Camarillo area, several people have found their homes completely destroyed.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams this would be the last time I would be standing at my house," Jamie Randall, who lives in the foothills of Camarillo, said upon returning.

How to find help if you're affected

How to help recovery efforts

The Ventura County Community Foundation has established an emergency fund accepting donations to support those most affected. Donations to the Ventura County Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund can be made here, with 100% of the money going toward relief efforts.

Donations to the county's Foodshare Distribution, which is providing wildfire victims with emergency food assistance, can be made here.

Information on how to donate to the American Red Cross or volunteer with the organization in Mountain Fire recovery efforts can be found here.

The California Fire Foundation, which offers support to wildfire victims as well as assistance to firefighters and their families, is currently collecting donations which can be made here.

Direct Relief has been handing out N-95 respirators and other essentials to Ventura County residents affected by the Mountain Fire. Donations to the charity group can be made here.