Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman seriously injured, cat killed in Los Angeles house fire

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A house fire in Northeast Los Angeles left a woman seriously injured and a cat dead overnight, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was reported at the 450 block of West Mt Washington Drive in the Mount Washington neighborhood of LA at about 2:25 a.m. 

The fire, located at a two-story single-family home, was extinguished in 47 minutes.

A 48-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation, authorities said. A pet cat was found dead inside.

It's not yet clear how the fire started, and the extent of the damage to the home wasn't immediately made clear. No additional details were immediately made available. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue