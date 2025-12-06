Woman seriously injured, cat killed in Los Angeles house fire

A house fire in Northeast Los Angeles left a woman seriously injured and a cat dead overnight, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was reported at the 450 block of West Mt Washington Drive in the Mount Washington neighborhood of LA at about 2:25 a.m.

The fire, located at a two-story single-family home, was extinguished in 47 minutes.

A 48-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation, authorities said. A pet cat was found dead inside.

It's not yet clear how the fire started, and the extent of the damage to the home wasn't immediately made clear. No additional details were immediately made available.