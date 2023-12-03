Motorcyclist severely injured after crash with car in Canoga Park

A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries during a crash with a car in Canoga Park on Sunday.

Shattered windshield of the vehicle involved in the crash in Canoga Park on Sunday afternoon. KCAL News

Paramedics were dispatched to Parthenia Street and Lurline Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. after learning of the collision, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

They found the motorcyclist suffering from considerable injuries and rushed him to a nearby hospital. His condition is not immediately known.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were also sent to the scene to investigate what led up to the crash.

With SkyCal overhead, the front windshield of the involved vehicle, a white four-door sedan, could be seen with a shattered windshield. The motorcycle, which was missing a front tire, was lying in the road near the sidewalk near what was presumably the motorcycle rider's helmet on the street.