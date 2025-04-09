Motorcyclist killed, three others seriously injured in crash at Northridge intersection

A motorcyclist was killed and three others were seriously injured during a crash at a Northridge intersection on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found the aftermath of a serious crash between a car and a motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist was beyond medical help and determined deceased at the scene," LAFD's release said. They have not yet been identified.

Three other people were rushed to the hospital in serious condition, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash, which showed the severely damaged motorcycle still lying in the road. Just feet away was a silver sedan that appeared to have considerable damage to the front end. It was stopped in oncoming lanes against an SUV, it's unclear how that second vehicle was involved.