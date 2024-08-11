Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale

A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale on Saturday.

Circumstances leading up the collision remain unclear, but investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. near 47th Street East and Avenue S, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find that the crash involved the motorcycle and four other cars.

Paramedics rushed the victim, who has not yet been identified, to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported in the collision, which remains under investigation, deputies said.

Four other people were involved in the crash but investigators did not provide information on if they were injured.

No further information was provided.