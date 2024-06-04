Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills on Tuesday. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but all southbound lanes near the Topanga Canyon Boulevard ramps were blocked, according to California Highway Patrol officers. 

They say that the rider was down in the No. 2 lane, which led them to issue a SigAlert for the area. 

The rider, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear exactly how long the closure is expected to last. 

SkyCal flew over the site of the crash, where a long line of traffic could be seen extending back for miles. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 6:49 PM PDT

