Motorcyclist killed, bicyclist critically injured in Long Beach collision

A motorcyclist died and a bicyclist was critically injured after they collided head-on in Long Beach on Friday night, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a collision on the San Gabriel River Trail, just south of the 405 Freeway, at about 8:12 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found bystanders giving medical attention to the two men involved in the crash.

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department transported both men to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

The motorcyclist, who remains unidentified publicly, was later pronounced dead.

The current status of the bicyclist is not yet clear.

Investigations revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed without a helmet or lights southbound on the trail when he collided with the bicyclist head-on, who was traveling in the opposite direction. Both were ejected from their vehicles.

No additional details were immediately made available.