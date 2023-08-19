Motorcyclist dies in Anaheim police custody after crashing while fleeing officers

A 36-year-old motorcyclist who fled from police and later crashed died at a hospital in Anaheim, authorities said Saturday.

The drama began around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when Clinton Agapinan was spotted by Anaheim police near Haster Street and Katella Avenue, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.

The officers did not pursue, but a short time later discovered that Agapinan had crashed while apparently speeding near Katella Avenue and Stadium Crossing, McClintock said.

While giving Agapinan first aid officers, discovered he had a weapon which they confiscated, he said. Agapinan allegedly became combative and police placed handcuffs on him to control him.

While handcuffed Agapinan began suffering medical distress, McClintock said. Police again began medical aid and paramedics from Anaheim Fire & Rescue took him to a hospital, where he later died. It was unclear when. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Investigators from Anaheim Police Department Traffic Detail responded to investigate the collision. Investigators from the Orange County District Attorney's Office responded to investigate the incident and were assisted by Anaheim PD Homicide detectives. The Major Incident Review Team and Internal Affairs will conduct concurrent investigations.