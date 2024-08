A man died Saturday evening after being shot in Pomona.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of N. Towne Avenue. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A possible motive for the shooting was under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).