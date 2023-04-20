Mother of teenagers arrested in viral TikToks speaks out after deputies dispute her claims

The quarrel between a San Gabriel family and deputies continues as the two parties argue about what actually happened six months ago.

"The videos depicted on social media do not capture the complete sequence of events," LASD stated.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department denied the allegations levied by viral TikToks that their deputies entered the wrong home while serving a search warrant in South San Gabriel.

Deputies place a 19-year-old in handcuffs while responding to a domestic violence call. Ciedy Orozco

According to the department, while the security camera footage of the incident was published in April 2023, the encounter happened about six months ago on Oct. 22, 2022. Deputies stated that they responded to the area because of a report of a person screaming, arguing and someone being hit.

"Deputies had a lawful duty to ensure there were no injured victims and/or suspects inside the location," the department stated.

Deputies arrived after 12:35 p.m. and were directed to an apartment by "concerned citizens." When they made it to the apartment they noticed the door was left ajar and announced their presence. While deputies tried to explain the reason they were there, the occupants of the apartment refused to comply and were uncooperative, the department said.

"After several attempts to have the occupants of the residence exit the location to ascertain if anyone was injured inside, the deputies made entry and a use of force against a juvenile occurred," the department said in a statement.

Ciedy Cordova, the woman that posted the now-viral posts, said she was horrified as she watched the deputies place her 19-year-old daughter in handcuffs. Cordova and her husband went out for breakfast but kept an eye on their kids through security camera footage which provided a live stream to their phone. She tried to talk to deputies through the security cameras but to no avail.

"They were knocking on our door, but I did get a call from my neighbor there were looking around to see who called 911," said Cordova.

Cordova's daughter asked the handful of deputies in their apartment for a warrant and told deputies that she and her brother were the only ones home.

"I turned on the cameras when she told me they were already in and they shoved my son outside and they were trying to grab her," said Cordova. "She was cooperating. She was trying to explain to them first."

The TikToks, which garnered over 17 million views, showed the deputies placing a Cordova's daughter in handcuffs as they searched the apartment. Additionally, the posts claimed that the girl's 14-year-old brother was arrested for recording the incident, however, the department disputed those assertions.

Six months after the ordeal, Cordova said her children are still traumatized, afraid to even go outside and feel that every deputy they encounter just stare at them.

"I saw the fear that my kids have, still, from the incident," said Cordova.

In a statement, the department said they witnessed a male driver, Cordova's husband, using his cell phone as he drove through a stop sign.

"When deputies contacted him, he was uncooperative, refused to provide his driver's license and resisted a lawful order," the department stated.

One of Cordova's posts claimed that the 14-year-old was taken to jail and the teenage girl was hurt during the ordeal.

"Following the detention and arrest for obstructing/resisting, both the juvenile and the stepfather reported they were not injured as a result of the incident," the department stated.

The department launched a use-of-force investigation following the incident. Cordova believes the arrests were unjustified.

"I really look for justice because I don't want to go through this anymore," said Cordova. "We are planning to move. This is something they need to stop."

Cordova's attorney said she's ready to pursue any legal avenue to get the family answers and compensation for the ordeal.