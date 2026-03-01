Woman's body recovered after fall during hike near Bridge to Nowhere in Angeles National Forest

A Los Angeles County rescue team recovered a woman's body from the San Gabriel River on Sunday after she fell during a hike near the Bridge to Nowhere trail in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa.

Members of the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team said that they were established near the trailhead to the Bridge to Nowhere, at the East Fork of the San Gabriel River, when a runner approached them asking for help, according to a social media post from the rescue team.

"A frantic runner came charging up the trail yelling for help," the team said. "A young mother had fallen in at the second river crossing and was swept away by the raging current. Our worst fears became reality."

While they activated their emergency response, personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and its Air Operations team, as well as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, were contacted for assistance.

When the woman's body was located, crew members said that she had died. They were able to recover her body from where it was discovered.

The Bridge to Nowhere crosses the East Fork of the San Gabriel River in Azusa, CA. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"This is a devastating reminder of how dangerous the East Fork and Bridge to Nowhere Trail can be right now, especially with swift, high water from recent conditions," the San Dimas rescue team's post said. "Multiple crossings are required, and even experienced hikers can be caught off guard."

They urged hikers to stay off the East Fork and Bridge to Nowhere until water levels had a significant drop and conditions became safer.