Mother arrested, toddler located in alleged child abduction probe

Police located a three-year boy and his mother Sunday who were the subject of an investigation into the child's alleged abduction.

The mother, who was identified as 25-year-old Samantha Hernandez, and her 3-year-old son, Elias Cruz, were located in the city of Ontario.

Police said Hernandez, who is a noncustodial parent of Elias and is believed to be homeless, was taken into custody. The child will be returned home safely.