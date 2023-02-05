Watch CBS News
Mother arrested, toddler located in alleged child abduction probe

By KCAL-News Staff

Police located a three-year boy and his mother Sunday who were the subject of an investigation into the child's alleged abduction.

The mother, who was identified as 25-year-old Samantha Hernandez, and her 3-year-old son, Elias Cruz, were located in the city of Ontario. 

Police said Hernandez, who is a noncustodial parent of Elias and is believed to be homeless, was taken into custody. The child will be returned home safely. 

