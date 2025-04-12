Watch CBS News
Mother arrested after 7-year-old daughter found dead in Van Nuys apartment

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

The mother of a 7-year-old girl who was found dead inside of a Van Nuys apartment on Friday evening has been arrested, police said. 

They were called to the apartment complex in the 6800 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard at around 5:40 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival they found the child unresponsive in a bathtub and pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

The woman's mother, who has not yet been identified, was arrested. 

LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation. 

No further information was provided by police.

